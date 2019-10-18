Gunman wanted in death of La Vergne teen taken into custody

LA VERGNE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A man wanted in connection with the death of a 17-year-old who was shot in his La Vergne driveway has been taken into custody.

Justin Garcia was shot in his driveway on Center Street around 8:20 p.m., on Oct. 8, according to La Vergne police. He was taken to TriStar Stone Crest Medical Center where he died after his arrival.

Deonte’ Moore, also of La Vergne, has been taken into custody, according to court records.

Justin Garcia

“I haven’t been able to eat,” said Kristie Garcia, Justin’s mother. “I haven’t been able to sleep. I keep on going over conversations that we had.”

Kristie says Justin’s dreams of being an audio engineer and working in the music business are now gone.

She says he spent most of his time in the studio and had plans to go to MTSU.

“He was eight months away from graduating high school,” she said.

As police investigate, Kristie had a strong message for her son’s killer.

“Please turn yourself in, for your mamas, for Justin,” the mother said.

“You did something wrong,” she said. “You know you did. Own up to it.”

There is a GoFundMe set up for Justin’s funeral expenses. Click here to donate.