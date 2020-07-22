Gunman opens fire at vehicle during road rage incident on I-40

LEBANON, Tenn. (WKRN) — Lebanon police said they need the public’s help in identifying a shooter who opened fire a vehicle on the interstate.

Police said the shooting happened Friday morning around 1:30 a.m. The driver of a 2016 Honda Civic accidentally cut off a vehicle getting onto the highway, according to police.

The 22-year-old driver told police, a gunman with a high-powered rifle then leaned out of the window of another vehicle and opened fire.

Police said at least five rounds hit the Honda. One of the bullets hit the driver in the buttocks, forcing him to crash.

The incident shut down I-40 near mile marker 235.

When medics arrived, they realized the victim was shot and called Lebanon police.

Medic: “Hey we just got a call, advising there’s a car stuck in traffic on west bound I 40 near mile marker 235 with a male victim with a gun shot wound to the back of the leg and they’re stuck in traffic. It’s a bit of a weird one.”

Lebanon police found 13 shell casings across 660 feet of the interstate from the rifle at the scene.

The victim told police the shooter may have been wearing a clown mask.

Lebanon police confirmed that investigators found a clown mask at the crime scene.

Sgt. PJ Hardy said, “I believe in total we have 13 rounds of what’s considered rifle rounds out near the scene, and multiple other things. Ironically a clown mask, don’t know if it is part of the scene or a random mask out in the area.”

At this time, the police have few leads except the shooter was inside of what is believed to be a Volkswagen Sedan. The driver who was shot in the buttocks did not have life-threatening injuries. If you have any information, please contact Lebanon Police.

If you have any information, contact the Lebanon Police (615) 444-2323.

