Gun violence rally held on capitol steps

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — On Monday, a gun rally and vigil called, “Gun Sense Now” was held on the capitol steps.

Hosted by the nonprofit, Safe Tennessee Project, the goal was to urge Tennesseans to advocate for gun reform while also holding those lawmakers accoutable.

Activists at the event said the crisis isn’t just mass shootings, it also includes loaded guns left in cars and loopholes for background checks.

“We don’t want to deprive law abidiing citizens of access to their firearms, I’m a gun owner myself, but what we can do is enact common sense gun reform legislation to reduce the likelihood of these types of events,” said State Representative, John Ray Clemmons.

The DaSilva family was also at the rally. In April of last year, Akilah DaSilva was killed during the Waffle House shooting. His family believes inaction, is part of the problem.

“Just them seeing it happen over and over and nothing is really happening…I feel like it motivates someone else to do it,” said Abede DaSilva