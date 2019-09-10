Gun stolen during car burglaries, another car also stolen

GALLATIN, Tenn. (WKRN) — A string a car burglaries led to the theft of a gun in a Sumner County neighborhood. A car was also reported stolen in the same area.

Around 1:30 a.m. Tuesday, the Sumner County Sheriff’s Office says several cars were broken into in the Rivermont Circle neighborhood.

According to the sheriff’s office, a handgun was stolen out of one of the vehicles. In the surveillance video, one of the suspects can be seen holding what officials say is that stolen gun.

The gun is a Smith and Wesson M&P Shield 9mm with a serial number of HZR3346.

In addition to the burglaries and gun theft, a car was also stolen in that same area, the sheriff’s office says.

The car is a white 2017 Toyota Camry with license plate number, 8D33J2. The car has a black bug guard on the hood, and the Toyota emblem on the back is blue in color.

The two suspects are described as white males.

Anyone with information should call the sheriff’s office at (615) 452-2616.