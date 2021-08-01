Gun safe tax break here to stay for the next year

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Tax-free weekend has officially wrapped up for things like school supplies, clothing, and computers, but one tax break is here to stay.

This year, Tennessee has passed sweeping new gun regulations, including permitless carry, which rolled out in July. That’s why some lawmakers wanted to incentivize people to take measures to secure their weapons.

Gun safes and safety equipment will now be tax-free in Tennessee through June of 2022.

In addition to permitless carry, lawmakers who supported the legislation cite continued gun thefts, especially out of cars, as a need to offer a tax break on gun safes.

House Democrat Jason Powell was a co-sponsor of the legislation. He said he’s not against gun ownership, but if someone does have a gun, he wants them to keep it secured so it doesn’t get into the wrong hands.

“We continue to see more situations where people are not properly trained and not using guns in a safe manner. So anything that we can do in light of permitless carry to encourage people to be responsible and safe with guns,” Powell said. “Certainly we’re not anti-gun, we just want to make sure that people use guns and store them in a very safe and responsible manner.”

Specifically, the tax break will apply to locking containers, padlocks, ley locks, combination locks, and any devices used to secure firearms.

In addition to gun safes, Tennessee is also offering a tax break on food and groceries now through Thursday.