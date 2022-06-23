NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — After a crime spree along Murfreesboro Pike in Antioch, a male suspect was taken into custody and charged on Wednesday.

Police said it all started when Jeffrey Tomerlin, 49, stole a bottle of liquor from Smiley’s Liquors, located at 2278 Murfreesboro Pike. When Tomerlin was confronted, officers said he kicked the business door, causing extensive damage.

MNPD documents stated that a similar incident happened moments later at a Mapco down the street, located at 2301 Murfreesboro Pike. Police said Tomerlin tried to steal beer, then kicked the front glass door twice as he was escorted out.

Officers said Tomerlin then went to the Zaxby’s located at 2241 Murfreesboro Pike and was seen banging on the doors and windows of the closed business, shouting racial slurs. MNPD said he then pointed a gun at an employee.

Tomerlin was taken into custody and is faced with several charges, including felony vandalism and aggravated assault.