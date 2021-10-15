Gun pointed at Nashville woman following complaints of suspected drug activity

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — One man was arrested for aggravated assault after pointing a gun in a woman’s face at the Westfield Condo Complex on Sunday at 1:30 a.m.

The victim was visiting with a friend at a different condo within the complex and went to get something from her car. According to arrest affidavits, 27-year-old Austin Marrs got out of a grey BMW and pointed a gun at her without saying a word. She ran and hid between cars until he left.

The victim said she was familiar with Marrs as she had previously made complaints to police and the homeowners association because of suspected drug activity.

The victim stated she also knew the woman in the driver’s seat of the BMW from past incidents.

During the investigation, police found Marrs was on probation for another aggravated assault charge. He was arrested shortly after.

Marrs was booked into the Metro jail with a bond of $50,000.