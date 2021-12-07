CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — School resource officers recovered a gun from a student’s backpack at Rossview High School on Tuesday morning.

According to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office, a 16-year-old was carrying an unloaded 9-millimeter semiautomatic pistol in their backpack. A loaded magazine with six rounds and one loose round of ammunition was found in a separate pocket of the backpack.

A school resource officer received a tip about a student possibly having a gun at school. School administrators immediately located the student and searched their backpack where the weapon and ammunition were found. The school resource officer immediately took possession of the weapon.

The student has been charged with weapons on school property, minor in possession of a handgun, and simple possession.