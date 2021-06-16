Gun, ballistic vest, and thousands of high velocity bullets stolen out of unlocked Berry Hill car

BERRY HILL, Tenn. (WKRN) — “An officer safety issue!” — Those are the words of Berry Hill officers talking about high velocity ammunition stolen recently during a rash of car burglaries.

According to Berry Hill Police, there have been a dozen or so car burglaries in the last two weeks, but one in particular on the night of May 30 worries them in particular.

That’s the night that a thief or thieves broke into an unlocked car at an apartment complex stealing a 9mm handgun, a tactical bulletproof vest and 2,500 5.56 rifle rounds.

“It is a rifle ammo, very expensive ammo, hard to come by, and we had someone leave that in their car, unlocked, unsecured,” said Detective Tony Russo with Berry Hill Police, “A 5.56 is a rifle round that can go into an AR or a hunting rifle. It is a very fast moving round and can go through a ballistic vest.”

Longtime police officer Larry Carter says that kind of ammo on the streets is a concern.

“It raises a red flag, it makes me more aware, it is a real safety issue everyone should adhere to,” said Carter.

“The issue is people are leaving things in their car that should not be left there,” added Detective Russo.

Berry Hill police officers admonish everyone to lock their car doors, remove valuables, and if you have any information regarding the rash of car burglaries and the theft of high velocity ammo, call them immediately at (615) 297-3242.