Grundy County SRO arrested for trespassing on estranged wife’s property

GRUNDY COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — A Grundy County Sheriff’s Office employee has been charged with aggravated criminal trespassing after he tried to force his way inside his estranged wife’s home, according to Sheriff Clint Shrum.

Swiss Memorial School Resource Officer Coby Scissom was the alleged trespasser. Just before 1 p.m. Sunday, Monteagle Police responded to the trespassing call on Bluff Circle.

Witnesses told police Scissom had been texting his estranged wife regarding their children. When she didn’t respond, Scissom went to the residence where he attempted to push his way inside.

Scissom was charged with aggravated criminal trespassing and prohibited weapons for brass knuckles found in his possession. He is set to appear in court on November 10.

He has been placed on administrative leave without pay pending the outcome of the internal affairs investigation.