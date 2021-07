This scanning electron microscope image shows SARS-CoV-2 (yellow)—also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus that causes COVID-19—isolated from a patient in the U.S., emerging from the surface of cells (pink) cultured in the lab. Credit: NIAID-RML

GRUNDY COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – Authorities in Grundy County are temporarily suspending inmate visitation due to an increase of COVID-19 cases.

According to a Facebook post on the Grundy County Sheriff’s Office page, inmate visitation will be suspended for two weeks.

The Sheriff’s Office posted the following statement:

“Our mission is to ensure the well being of our inmates and their loved ones as well as our staff and their loved families.”

No other information was immediately released.