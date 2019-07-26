Grundy County deputies suspended with pay following federal indictment

GRUNDY COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — Two Grundy County deputies have been placed on leave with pay pending the outcome of a federal investigation.

The Department of Justice reported Chief Deputy Anthony “Tony” Bean, 59, and Sergeant Anthony “T.J.” Bean, 29, were indicted Wednesday by a federal grand jury in Chattanooga for allegedly using excessive and unreasonable force when they assaulted and injured an arrestee in December 2017.

They were charged with deprivation of rights under color of law.

Anthony “Tony” Bean faced an additional charge following an incident while he served as the Chief of Police with the Tracy City Police Department.

An indictment states he used unreasonable force when he assaulted and injured another arrestee in August 2014.

Grundy County Sheriff Clint Shrum said Friday that he had placed the two on suspended leave with pay pending the outcome of the Department of Justice investigation and court proceedings.

They are expected in court Monday in Chattanooga.