Grundy County authorities search for missing man with health condition

GRUNDY COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — Authorities in Grundy County are looking for a missing man with a medical condition.

The Grundy County Sheriff’s office reported Dan Tubbs is 78-years-old.

They say he was last seen around 11:00 a.m. Tuesday at his home in Altamont in the 12000 block of Highway 108.

Deputies believe he is on foot and they say there is a possibility that Tubbs has a heart condition.

He was last seen wearing blue jeans and a blue nylon windbreaker.

Springs Rescue and the Grundy County Sheriff’s Office are searching for him. If you see him, please call 911.

