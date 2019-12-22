Grundy County authorities discover thousands in counterfeit cash during traffic stop

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

GRUNDY COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN)– Grundy County authorities say that a traffic stop turned into much more on Saturday night.

A deputy came into contact with a stolen vehicle while patrolling the Pelham area.

This happened near the intersection of Paynes Cove and Clouse Hill.

During the traffic stop, deputies discovered about $8,000 dollars in counterfeit money and just over 2 ounces of suspected crystal meth.

The suspect identified himself as being from New York.

The investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 2 on-air and online for updates.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Community Calendar