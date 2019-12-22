Grundy County authorities discover thousands in counterfeit cash during traffic stop

GRUNDY COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN)– Grundy County authorities say that a traffic stop turned into much more on Saturday night.
A deputy came into contact with a stolen vehicle while patrolling the Pelham area.
This happened near the intersection of Paynes Cove and Clouse Hill.
During the traffic stop, deputies discovered about $8,000 dollars in counterfeit money and just over 2 ounces of suspected crystal meth.
The suspect identified himself as being from New York.
The investigation is ongoing.
