Group walks from Nashville to Lebanon in honor of veterans

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — There are many ways to support and honor the brave men and women who have served our country, but one group in Middle Tennessee will honor our veterans by walking more than 32 miles.

The 11th Annual 32 Mile Veterans Day Honor March not only helps raise awareness about the sacrifices our veterans have made, but they also help raise money for veterans to get service dogs.

The walk started in downtown Nashville around 5 a.m. and the group is expected to arrive in Lebanon around 5 p.m.

The event is put on by The Fallen Soldiers March Group. For more information, click here.