Group says 3-year-old’s death needs to be a turning point for North Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — “Mothers Over Murder” is demanding a change after a 3-year-old girl was killed on Monday night from an exchange of gunfire in North Nashville.

The 3-year-old was one of four people to be shot, the others were sent to the hospital for their injuries.

“She’s a baby, she’s your baby, she’s my baby,” Clemmie Greenlee said. “This baby right here is the straw that broke the camel’s back for me.”

For the group, this death needs to serve as a turning point. Greenlee says she will be stepping up her efforts to end gun violence because of this tragedy.

“I will knock on doors now. Ain’t no more passing out fliers, ain’t no more social media, now we coming face to face now,” Greenlee said. “The question is not what happened. The question is why. And this is what we finna (sic) get to the bottom to.”

Greenlee says it’s time to get the conversation started to break the cycle of violence in North Nashville specifically.

“It’s about bringing my Black community together and fight Black on Black crime, call it what it is. It’s about coming back and getting them to talk about the guns out of their hand, the gang life out of their hand, the thug life out of their hand,” Greenlee said.

Other mothers in the group have already experienced the heartbreak that now another woman has to go through. Stacy Hall says it’s unfair to have any child ripped away, but especially a toddler.

At this point for these mothers, it’s no longer about justice or arrests, it’s about making the neighborhoods safer.

“It’s a loss, loss. Everybody’s losing. And I don’t think for some reason society is getting that at all. That it’s a double loss,” Hall said.