NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Metro Police are asking for help to identify a group of four men seen in surveillance video from Broadway.

According to police, two of the four men, who, in a tweet from MNPD, are identified in the footage as the two wearing white shirts, were involved in punching a 30-year-old Florida man at 3:30 a.m. Monday on Broadway.

The victim was left unconscious and is hospitalized at Vanderbilt.

If you have any information you are asked to call (615) 742-7463.