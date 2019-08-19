Group marching in Nashville to protest ICE

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — More than 200 people are expected to march down Brick Church pike in protest of ICE.

Yonathan Reches, event organizer, and member of Never Again Action,says the march is to bring awareness about what ICE is doing in Nashville and the rest of the country.

“Jews and immigrants and their allies are coming together to use our unique moral authority as Jews in order to call out and resist the atrocities that are happening against the immigrant community in this country.”

The group plans to have a Torah service then march toward the ICE office on Brick Church Pike.

“Immigrant Rights are Human Rights.” Here are some of the signs being carried as protesters begin gathering before they walk down Brick Church Pike. They are protesting ICE and will be walking to the headquarters. More on @WKRN pic.twitter.com/lYcZK5o1Ky — WKRN Brent Remadna (@RemadnaWKRN) August 19, 2019

