Grocery stores taking extra steps to keep Tennessee shoppers safe

RIDGETOP, Tenn. (WKRN) – Grocery stores around Middle Tennessee are taking extra steps to make sure shoppers stay safe during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Holt’s Hometown Foods in Ridgetop installed large sneeze guards at the checkout line. They also wipe down shopping carts between every use.

The store provides hand sanitizer made by the nearby Greenbrier Pharmacy.

Tracey Holt, one of the store’s owners, says they are taking these measures to protect everyone, and customers have been kind and understanding.

“In a stressful situation it is nice to have a community that is backing you up,” said Holt.

Holt’s Hometown Food’s also offers senior only shopping on Friday mornings.

