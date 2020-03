NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) - Residents in North Nashville are beginning to pick up the pieces after the NWS said an EF-2 tornado ripped through the community this week.

"It was a really terrifying experience. It didn't last that long at all. You heard the sirens go off on your phone and then the sirens went off outside, you had 30 seconds and it was already over the top of your head," said North Nashville resident Jeffery Patterson. "By that time I'd already gotten my mom and her husband in the tub. As soon as I heard the first tree fall I just had to fall in the tub with her."