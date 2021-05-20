Greeneville PD: Woman found ‘bound and gagged in a sleeping bag’ says she was abducted

GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – A woman was taken to a Greeneville hospital after she was “found bound and gagged” in a sleeping bag on Wednesday.

According to a report from the Greeneville Police Department, officers were called to Greeneville Community Hospital East at 10 a.m. Once at the hospital, officers spoke with the victim, two witnesses and the girlfriend of a witness.

A witness said he arrived at a home in the 100 block of Frazier Street around 6 a.m. to return a dog when he “heard odd sounds coming from behind a couch.”

GPD reports the witness said he looked around and found the victim “bound and gagged in a sleeping bag.”

The witness told investigators he panicked and went and got two friends. All three then reportedly came back and freed her.

One of the witnesses said he took the woman to his home and “tried to convince her to contact law enforcement or go to the hospital.” The report states she agreed to go to the hospital around three hours later.

Investigators interviewed the woman at the hospital. She reportedly said she did not know who had bound and gagged her, but she remembered being abducted while walking close to the corner of Frazier Street and East Church Street.

According to GPD, the woman had bruises on her cheek and a torn shirt.

The ropes and gags used were found at the hospital and placed into evidence at the police department.

Captain Tim Davis of the Greeneville Police Department told News Channel 11 Thursday that the woman claimed to have no other knowledge and woke up in a house she did not know. Davis said investigators are still attempting to locate a suspect.