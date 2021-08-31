Green Hills Mall employee attacked, robbed by man wearing disguise

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Metro police have arrested the man suspected of assaulting and robbing an employee at The Mall at Green Hills over the weekend.

Officers responded Saturday to the mall on Abbott Martin Road, where an employee reported that she was attacked and had her phone stolen.

A warrant states the employee had observed three people enter the Nordstrom, wearing disguises, including black suits and wigs.

She said she recognized one of the men, Dejohn Anderson, as part of a regular group that steals thousands of dollars in items from the mall while dressed in disguises, according to the police report.

Police said the employee followed the three, and when they made it outside, she attempted to record video of their getaway vehicle.

The warrant alleges Anderson turned around, walked up to the employee, then hit her multiple times in the back of the head, and stole her phone.

The 20-year-old suspect was arrested Monday night and booked into the Metro jail on a charge of robbery. His bond was set at $75,000.

A booking photo for Anderson was not immediately released by law enforcement.