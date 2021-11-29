Green Hill student killed in motorcycle crash

MT. JULIET, Tenn. (WKRN) — The Wilson County School System confirms a Green Hill High School student has died following a motorcycle crash on Sunday.

According to the Tennessee Highway Patrol, 18-year-old Gavin Cole was involved in a crash on Central Pike near South Rutland Road. He was driving a 2019 Kia Kawasaki Ninja that t-boned a 2013 Honda CRV traveling northbound.

Cole was a week away from his 19th birthday.

Classmates plan to decorate Cole’s parking space at the high school on Tuesday.