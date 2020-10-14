Great Smoky Mountains National Park seeking volunteers for Smokies Service Days

GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WATE) — Great Smoky Mountains National Park is putting out the call for volunteers to help care for the park during its Smokies Service Days.

The single-day service days program helps complete much needed work across the park. Families, visitors, students, scout troops, civic organizations, working adults with busy schedules, and individuals seeking to fulfill community service requirements are all welcome and encouraged to give back to the park.

The service days fall on Saturdays beginning Oct. 24 through Nov. 21. Each day provides a unique, hands-on opportunity to help care for park campgrounds, historic buildings, and natural resources.

Tools and safety gear, including gloves and high visibility safety vests, will be provided by park staff. Participants are required to wear closed-toe shoes and should bring water, snacks, and a bagged lunch.

Due to COVID-19 safety measures, the number of volunteers for each project is limited.

2020 fall Smokies Service Days schedule

Oct. 24: Green thumb gardening at Oconaluftee Visitor Center (North Carolina)

9:30 a.m. to noon; ages 15 and up

Oct. 31: “The Deep Creep” litter clean-up at Deep Creek Picnic Area (North Carolina)

10 a.m. to noon; all ages welcome

Nov. 7: Historic landscape management in Daisy Town

9 a.m. to noon; ages 15 and up

Nov. 14: Vegetation management at Historic Voorheis Estate

10 a.m. to 1 p.m.; ages 12 and up

Nov. 21: Campground clean-up at Smokemont Campground (North Carolina)

9 a.m. to 1 p.m.; ages 10 and up

Registration

To register, email coordinator Madison Ficca at madison_ficca@partner.nps.gov prior to the scheduled event date. Volunteers should put “SSD Registration” in the subject line.

