Grandsons attacked after 2 men try to steal grandma’s purse, police say

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Two men were arrested by Metro police after they reportedly attempted to snatch a grandmother’s purse.

According to an arrest warrant, the woman was getting out of her car when two men, Samuel Cojon Morente, 28, and Mario Cojon Morente, 23, attempted to steal the woman’s purse off her shoulder. However, the woman did not let go and instead caused a “big commotion.”

Two of the woman’s grandsons then came out of a home to help her. One suspect then grabbed a stick and another pulled out a knife and attempted to harm the grandsons, according to Metro police.

When more of the woman’s family members came out, officials said both suspects fled but came back to the scene a short time later. The victims were able to positively identify the suspects, who were then arrested by police.

Both men were booked into the Metro jail and charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.