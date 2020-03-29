Country singer Jan Howard dies at 91

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Country singer Jan Howard passed away Saturday in Gallatin, Tennessee at the age of 91, according to the Grand Ole Opry.

Howard had been a member of the Opry for 49 years, inducted on March 27, 1971.

Jan’s music career launched in 1960 with her first major country hit “The One You Slip Around With.” That led to more than 20 Top 40 solo singles including “Evil on Your Mind,” “Bad Seed,” and “Count Your Blessings, Woman.” Her single “My Son” began as a letter to her son Jimmy in Vietnam, who was killed in action in 1968. Many years later, her work with the armed forces, mental health, the Veterans Administration, Vietnam veterans, and the Vietnam Veterans Memorial earned her the Tennessee Adjutant General’s Distinguished Patriot Medal, its highest civilian honor. In 2005, the Commander in Chief of the Veterans of Foreign Wars presented her with the Medal of Merit, which is awarded for “exceptional service rendered to country, community and mankind.”

The Opry said that in lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Overwatch Alliance Veterans Foundation located at 1000 North Chase Drive, Goodlettsville, TN, 37072.

Howard is survived by one of her three sons, Carter A. Howard and his wife Pamela, two grandchildren, Mitsi H. Lindsay (Keith), Anita H. Simpson (Travis), and three great-grandchildren, Cole, Alli and Charlie.