Graduating senior killed in East Tennessee crash

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) —Maddie Percell, a senior at Hardin Valley Academy, has died due to a crash in the Claxton area, according to Rob Speas, the executive principal at Hardin Valley Academy.

According to Dave Clark, District Attorney General in Anderson County, it appears there were eight people traveling in a pick-up truck, and some may have been riding in the bed of the truck. He says that two others suffered serious injuries.

General Clark added that there is an investigation into whether an establishment in Knox County may have served alcohol to anyone of the group.

“We had a graduation season tragedy last night. […] It is heartbreaking to see this scenario repeated too often at this time of year.” Clark wrote in a Facebook post

According to the Tennessee Highway Patrol, the fatal traffic crash occurred on New Henderson Road at Henderson Bend Road. It is still under criminal investigation and no other information has been released.