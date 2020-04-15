Live Now
WATCH: Good Morning Nashville
1  of  14
Closings
Bedford County Schools Carroll County Schools Clarksville-Montgomery Co. Schools Davidson County Metro Schools Dickson County Schools Humphreys County Schools Rutherford County Schools Smith County Schools Stewart County Schools Sumner County Schools WeGo Bus WeGo Regional Bus WeGo Star Williamson County Schools
coronavirus

Governor to decide if Tennessee schools will reopen this academic year

News

by: ,

Posted: / Updated:

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Tennessee Governor Bill Lee will soon announce a decision on if school districts will reopen across the state for the remainder of the school year.

The governor had previously called on schools to close through April 24.

The Tennessee Education Association President Beth Brown told News 2 teachers should be commended for how quickly they have transitioned from the classroom to online learning.

Brown described it as “crisis teaching” amid the pandemic, emphasizing educators are heartbroken to be without their students while recognizing health and safety must take priority.

For many, returning to school after the extended closure would be like starting the school year over.

“I think we could be best served if we start thinking ahead to next year. And having districts work with educators in collaboration, to think about the best way to bring students into a new school year, thinking about lost instructional time, lost learning time, how can we ease students back into a traditional learning experience? How can we meet the emotional and mental health needs of those students as they will be returning after a serious crisis in our country?”

Tennessee Education Association President Beth Brown

Many districts are already making plans for what the fall semester is going to look like in this “new normal.”

“There is no way you can bring students and educators back into our school building and do any sort of social distancing measures, that is absolutely impossible, whether you are teaching kindergartners who have no concept of personal space or you are in a high school classroom like mine and you have 30 to 35 students in a single classroom, it is just impossible,” explained Brown.

Brown added the decision on if schools will remain closed is ultimately a district decision. Gov. Lee is expected to announce his decision Wednesday.

Tennessee Dept. of Health Confirmed Cases

(This only reflects what the TDH is reporting each day at 2 p.m. CST. For updated totals listed by agencies across Tennessee visit WKRN.com)

County# of Cases
Anderson15
Bedford25
Benton4
Bledsoe8
Blount47
Bradley33
Campbell12
Cannon7
Carroll12
Carter3
Cheatham19
Chester5
Claiborne5
Clay4
Cocke7
Coffee12
Cumberland51
Davidson 1,237
Decatur3
DeKalb10
Dickson33
Dyer22
Fayette37
Fentress3
Franklin23
Gibson21
Giles3
Grainger4
Greene27
Grundy22
Hamblen6
Hamilton110
Hardeman7
Hardin 2
Hawkins24
Haywood12
Henderson2
Henry8
Hickman2
Houston3
Humphreys4
Jackson6
Jefferson16
Johnson2
Knox174
Lake4
Lauderdale9
Lawrence15
Lewis2
Lincoln9
Loudon17
Macon27
Madison73
Marion26
Marshall9
Maury33
McMinn 5
McNairy9
Meigs3
Monroe9
Montgomery101
Morgan5
Obion8
Overton6
Perry4
Polk5
Putnam92
Roane5
Robertson92
Rutherford253
Scott10
Sequatchie3
Sevier22
Shelby1,359
Smith10
Stewart4
Sullivan 43
Sumner466
Tipton52
Trousdale20
Unicoi1
Union3
Van Buren1
Warren4
Washington44
Wayne2
Weakley6
White4
Williamson322
Wilson 145
Residents of other states/countries253
Pending136
Total Casesas of (4/14/20)5,823

Coronavirus-related deaths in Tennessee

County# of Deaths
Anderson1
Bedford2
Blount3
Carter1
Davidson18
Franklin1
Greene2
Grundy1
Hamblen1
Hamilton11
Hawkins2
Haywood1
Knox4
Macon2
Marion1
Marshall1
Montgomery2
Obion1
Rutherford6
Shelby26
Sullivan1
Sumner27
Trousdale1
Williamson5
Wilson1
Out of State1
Total Deaths (as of 4/14/20)124

Stay with News 2 for continuing coverage of the COVID-19 Pandemic.

You can also find more information and resources below:

CDC
TN Dept of Health
Nashville

MORE COVERAGE

More Headlines

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss