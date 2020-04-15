Governor to decide if Tennessee schools will reopen this academic year

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Tennessee Governor Bill Lee will soon announce a decision on if school districts will reopen across the state for the remainder of the school year.

The governor had previously called on schools to close through April 24.

The Tennessee Education Association President Beth Brown told News 2 teachers should be commended for how quickly they have transitioned from the classroom to online learning.

Brown described it as “crisis teaching” amid the pandemic, emphasizing educators are heartbroken to be without their students while recognizing health and safety must take priority.

For many, returning to school after the extended closure would be like starting the school year over.

“I think we could be best served if we start thinking ahead to next year. And having districts work with educators in collaboration, to think about the best way to bring students into a new school year, thinking about lost instructional time, lost learning time, how can we ease students back into a traditional learning experience? How can we meet the emotional and mental health needs of those students as they will be returning after a serious crisis in our country?” Tennessee Education Association President Beth Brown

Many districts are already making plans for what the fall semester is going to look like in this “new normal.”

“There is no way you can bring students and educators back into our school building and do any sort of social distancing measures, that is absolutely impossible, whether you are teaching kindergartners who have no concept of personal space or you are in a high school classroom like mine and you have 30 to 35 students in a single classroom, it is just impossible,” explained Brown.

Brown added the decision on if schools will remain closed is ultimately a district decision. Gov. Lee is expected to announce his decision Wednesday.

Tennessee Dept. of Health Confirmed Cases

(This only reflects what the TDH is reporting each day at 2 p.m. CST. For updated totals listed by agencies across Tennessee visit WKRN.com)

County # of Cases Anderson 15 Bedford 25 Benton 4 Bledsoe 8 Blount 47 Bradley 33 Campbell 12 Cannon 7 Carroll 12 Carter 3 Cheatham 19 Chester 5 Claiborne 5 Clay 4 Cocke 7 Coffee 12 Cumberland 51 Davidson 1,237 Decatur 3 DeKalb 10 Dickson 33 Dyer 22 Fayette 37 Fentress 3 Franklin 23 Gibson 21 Giles 3 Grainger 4 Greene 27 Grundy 22 Hamblen 6 Hamilton 110 Hardeman 7 Hardin 2 Hawkins 24 Haywood 12 Henderson 2 Henry 8 Hickman 2 Houston 3 Humphreys 4 Jackson 6 Jefferson 16 Johnson 2 Knox 174 Lake 4 Lauderdale 9 Lawrence 15 Lewis 2 Lincoln 9 Loudon 17 Macon 27 Madison 73 Marion 26 Marshall 9 Maury 33 McMinn 5 McNairy 9 Meigs 3 Monroe 9 Montgomery 101 Morgan 5 Obion 8 Overton 6 Perry 4 Polk 5 Putnam 92 Roane 5 Robertson 92 Rutherford 253 Scott 10 Sequatchie 3 Sevier 22 Shelby 1,359 Smith 10 Stewart 4 Sullivan 43 Sumner 466 Tipton 52 Trousdale 20 Unicoi 1 Union 3 Van Buren 1 Warren 4 Washington 44 Wayne 2 Weakley 6 White 4 Williamson 322 Wilson 145 Residents of other states/countries 253 Pending 136 Total Cases – as of (4/14/20) 5,823

Coronavirus-related deaths in Tennessee

County # of Deaths Anderson 1 Bedford 2 Blount 3 Carter 1 Davidson 18 Franklin 1 Greene 2 Grundy 1 Hamblen 1 Hamilton 11 Hawkins 2 Haywood 1 Knox 4 Macon 2 Marion 1 Marshall 1 Montgomery 2 Obion 1 Rutherford 6 Shelby 26 Sullivan 1 Sumner 27 Trousdale 1 Williamson 5 Wilson 1 Out of State 1 Total Deaths (as of 4/14/20) 124

