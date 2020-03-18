Governor releases budget help for COVID-19, tornado victims

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Governor Bill Lee released its amended budget plan Wednesday morning that will include hundreds of millions of dollars in help for the COVID-19 response and victims of the March 3rd tornadoes that swept across Tennessee March 3rd.



At the top of the proposals, which are designed to be approved by state lawmakers by this weekend, is a new $150 million dollar fund “to help us be responsive to health and safety issues resulting from COVID-19” according to an administration overview of the budget request.

An area likely aimed at the tornado response includes $30-million dollars to the Disaster Relief Fund for the Tennessee Emergency Management Agency.



Governor Lee on Tuesday indicated that his administration would recommend doubling local grants to city and county governments from $100 million dollars to $200 million dollars.

The governor has said that no county will receive less than $500,000 thousand dollars and no city less than $30,000.



The budget overview indicated that it will add “significantly to our funds for emergencies to repair state buildings” and “strengthening our Safety Net for Mental Health and Health.”

In both of the above proposals, an amount was not given.

In other areas of the budget, salary increases would remain for state employees, higher education and K-12.



Funding for additional 10-state troopers and 25-field agents for the Tennessee Bureau of Education would remain.

The Lee Administration is also proposing to put $300 million dollars more into the state’s “rainy day” fund as part of the new budget proposal.

$50-million dollars was previously proposed.