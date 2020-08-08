Governor Lee proclaims August 8 Emancipation Day

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — August 8 is now proclaimed as Emancipation Day, according to Governor Bill Lee.

Lee made the announcement on Saturday morning.

On August 8, 1863, Andrew Johnson, Military Governor of the State of Tennessee and future U.S. President, freed his personal slaves in Greeneville, TN. This event sparked celebrations of freedom that continue to this day throughout Tennessee. — Gov. Bill Lee (@GovBillLee) August 8, 2020

Governor Lee said August 8 was a day to celebrate freedom in African American communities beginning in East Tennessee and gaining in popularity across the state in the 1800’s.

He said every American deserves the rights and freedoms afforded to them through the United States Constitution and given to them by Tennessee State Constitution and it is fitting to honor and remember a day that brought about freedom from bondage and slavery.

Governor Lee encourages all citizens to join in this worthy observance.