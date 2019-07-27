Governor Lee on western swing looking for Tennessee jobs

Governor Bill Lee goes west next week looking for Tennessee jobs.

Previous Tennessee governors have often highlighted overseas economic development trips, but not so much for trips within the United States.

The governor has been at conferences this week with other governors in Colorado and Utah, but his western swing isn’t finished.

From Monday through Wednesday next week, Governor Lee is in California and Washington state “to meet with several companies” his office says.

Bringing jobs to Tennessee is always been a keenly watched part of what governors do whether they are Republicans or Democrats.

In the 1980s, then Governor Lamar Alexander brought the first auto plants to Tennessee.

Two decades later, Governor Phil Bredesen recruited Nissan to relocate its North American headquarters to the Cool Springs area of Williamson County.

Now comes Governor Lee in California where several companies there have either expanded or relocated in recent months bringing 4500 jobs to Tennessee.

Washington state has already been a lucrative target for Tennessee with Seattle-based Amazon bringing 5000 jobs for a facility under construction in downtown Nashville.

Might more similar tech jobs be a target for Governor Lee?

His office says there are other companies in California and Washington other than tech firms.

Governors will always say their economic trips at least plant the seed for future job expansion in Tennessee.

Last month the governor was in Asia for his first economic develoment trip.

Tennessee governors since Lamar Alexander have made such trips yearly.