Governor Lee lights Christmas tree at state capitol

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — It’s officially Christmas time at the Tennessee state capitol.

Governor Bill Lee and First Lady Maria lit the tree at Legislative Plaza Monday night.

It marks the beginning of the holiday season in Music City and across the Volunteer State.

“We hope that it is a time of blessing in our state and for every Tennessean, a time when people can come together, when people can be with their families and can be a part of and celebrate this really special season,” said Governor Lee at the ceremony.

The tree is an 18-year-old Norway Spruce. It was donated by Denny and Holly Jarrett from outside their business, Bloom Nashville Salon on Old Lebanon Road.