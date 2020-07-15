Governor Lee celebrates construction of new facilities at Henry Horton State Park

CHAPEL HILL, Tenn. (WKRN) – The construction of a two-story visitor center and restaurant started Tuesday at Henry Horton State Park, according to Governor Bill Lee.

The project represents $8.25 million dollars in capital improvements at the park.

Our state parks are a great source of pride for Tennessee, and this project underscores our commitment to providing Tennesseans with modern facilities to accompany the natural beauty at Henry Horton State Park. Governor Bill Lee

The visitor center will feature:

1,154-square-foot exhibit

Interpretive area

A conference room of matching size

Another 2,100 square feet of office space

Gift Shop

Information Desk

The restaurant can seat up to 120 people inside and 52 outside. Officials said this construction is part of a long-term plan of improvements at state parks across the state.

Henry Horton State Park has cabins, RV and tent campsites, the lodge, and a golf course.

The park is on the Duck River. The park was created in the 1960s on the estate of Henry Horton, former governor of Tennessee.