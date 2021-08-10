Governor Lee authorizes $10,000 reward for information in unsolved Murfreesboro murder

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WKRN) – Governor Bill Lee authorized a $10,000 reward for information leading to the conviction of the person(s) responsible for an unsolved Murfreesboro murder.

According to a release from Murfreesboro police, Governor Lee approved a $10,000 reward for information for the murder of 30-year-old Terrell Ray.

Ray was found dead on August 2, 2019 at the Villager Condominiums on Middle Tennessee Blvd. in Murfreesboro.

Ray had been shot in the back several times and his 2016 Chevrolet Camaro was stolen and later recovered in Nashville.

“We hope with this reward the family can find peace and justice,” said Sergeant-Detective James Abbott. “Ray was an innocent victim, and we hope someone will come forward with information to help us solve this senseless crime.”

Detectives investigated but no one was ever charged for the crime. After a request from the 16th Judicial District Attorney General Jennings Jones, Governor Lee approved the reward.

“I am thankful that Governor Lee has approved a reward in this case. Cases like this one pose special challenges, but often the smallest amount of information may lead to an arrest and ultimately a conviction,” Jones said in a statement. “If someone has knowledge that might be useful to the detectives, I would be glad to see them receive a reward.”

Lee also made a statement that in the case of multiple eligible informants, the reward would be split among them.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Julie Cox at 629-201-5514 or email tips to crimetips@murfreesborotn.gov.