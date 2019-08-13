Governor Bill Lee visits East Hickman High School ahead of Distressed County Summit

LYLES, Tenn. (WKRN) – On Tuesday, Tennessee’s governor visited schools in three of the state’s most rural districts.

First up, Governor Bill Lee made a stop at East Hickman High School in Lyles.

Governor Lee talked to students studying health sciences, computer technology, industrial and culinary arts with the message of a focus on career readiness.

“If we want our economies to thrive in rural communities, then we’ve got to be focused on workforce development, CTE programs and programs that will benefit from the GIVE Act,” he said.

The Governor’s Investment in Vocational Education (GIVE) Act was Lee’s first legislative initiative implemented to focus on expanding vocational and technical training for students across the state.

“This way we can develop skilled workers for the jobs of the future,” said Governor Lee.

“I think it’s really important when kids realize from an early point in their life, middle school, even elementary school, that there are multiple pathways to success and school is not just about academic success; it’s about creating a pathway to a career that will allow them to provide for their families.”

Governor Lee also visited schools in Perry, Hickman and Lewis counties Tuesday, ahead of a rural summit.

He convened his cabinet for a meeting with local officials from Tennessee’s 15 distressed counties during the Governor’s Rural Opportunity Summit in Perry County.

The meeting caps a state government-wide audit mandated under Executive Order 1 which examines how departments are serving rural areas, specifically distressed counties.

Executive Order 1 also required departments to provide suggestions for improvements moving forward.