Governor Bill Lee joins Google to open Tennessee Data Center in Montgomery Co.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Google is set to open it’s new Tennessee Data Center in Montgomery County.
According to reports, the data center is a $600 million capital investment in Google’s technical infrastructure.
In attendance will be Governor Bill Lee, Commissioner Bob Rolfe, Google Data Center lead Enoch Moeller,TVA’s Jeffery Lash, Deputy Speaker of the House Curtis Johnson, Senator Bill Powers, Montgomery County Mayor Jim Durrett, Clarksville Mayor Joe Pitts, and other elected officials.
The event will take place on Wednesday, November 6th at 2 p.m.
Guests are told to RSVP for the event.