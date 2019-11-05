Governor Bill Lee joins Google to open Tennessee Data Center in Montgomery Co.

FILE – This Friday, June 16, 2017, file photo shows the Google logo at a gadgets show in Paris. Google said it has achieved a breakthrough in quantum computing research, saying its quantum processor has completed a calculation in just a few minutes that would take a traditional supercomputer thousands of years to finish. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus, File)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Google is set to open it’s new Tennessee Data Center in Montgomery County.

According to reports, the data center is a $600 million capital investment in Google’s technical infrastructure.

In attendance will be Governor Bill Lee, Commissioner Bob Rolfe, Google Data Center lead Enoch Moeller,TVA’s Jeffery Lash, Deputy Speaker of the House Curtis Johnson, Senator Bill Powers, Montgomery County Mayor Jim Durrett, Clarksville Mayor Joe Pitts, and other elected officials.

The event will take place on Wednesday, November 6th at 2 p.m.

Guests are told to RSVP for the event.