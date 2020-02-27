Governor Bill Lee announces ‘Constitutional Carry’ legislation for TN

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Governor Bill Lee introduced legislation allowing Tennesse residents to carry guns without a permit.

According to his speech, this would apply to both open and concealed carry in non-restricted areas.

Governor Lee stated that it is important to uphold the framework of the American forefathers.

“The Second Amendment is clear and concise and secures the freedoms of law-abiding citizens to keep and bear arms,” said Gov. Bill Lee. “I am pleased to announce Constitutional Carry legislation today that will protect the Second Amendment rights of Tennesseans, while also stiffening penalties on criminals who steal or illegally possess firearms. I appreciate Lt. Governor McNally and Speaker Sexton for helping to lead the way on this important issue.”

According to Lee, Tennessee will join 16 other states in the United States by introducing a constitutional carry law. It allows law-abiding citizens who are 21 or older accepted in restricted areas. With the new law comes great responsibility as Tennessee has experienced an 85 percent increase in guns stolen from cars and trucks in 2016 and 2017.

The legislation also includes several increased penalties for firearm-related crime to promote public safety including:

Increasing the penalty for theft of a firearm to a felony;

Providing a sentencing enhancement for theft of a firearm in a car;

Increasing the minimum sentence for theft of a firearm from 30 days to 180 days;

Increasing the sentences for unlawful possession of a firearm by violent felons and felony drug offenders, possession of a handgun by a felon, and unlawfully providing a handgun to a juvenile or allowing a juvenile to possess a handgun.

Governor Lee believes the new law will help crackdown on criminals who use guns.