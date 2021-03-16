Gov. Lee introduces legislation to increase transparency in foreign influences on college campuses

FILE – In this Nov. 10, 2020, file photo, Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee speaks with reporters in Nashville, Tenn. A federal appeals court ruled Friday, Nov. 20, 2020, that Tennessee can begin outlawing abortions because of a prenatal diagnosis of Down syndrome, as well prohibit the procedure if it is based on the race or gender of the fetus. Earlier this year, Lee enacted the so-called “reason bans” as part of a sweeping anti-abortion measure that he signed earlier this year. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey, File)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Governor Bill Lee introduced legislation that would require more transparency for foreign investments on college and university campuses on Tuesday.

According to a release from Lee’s office, this would also prohibit the establishment of Confucius Institutes.

Lee said, “Colleges and universities are a place for the robust debate of ideas – not a place for foreign governments to operate in the shadows.”

He went on to say, ““After the federal government rolled back critical reporting requirements around Confucius Institutes, my administration is taking action to provide Tennessee taxpayers greater transparency in all foreign investment on our campuses. I thank university leadership for working with us to preserve the integrity of our state and national security.”

This legislation would:

Prohibits Tennessee’s public colleges and universities from hosting Confucius Institutes, which have concerning ties to communist regimes.

Requires public institutions to disclose gifts and contracts from foreign sources and refuse any gift or contract that poses a credible national security threat.

Establishes a disclosure report that public institutions must submit to the Comptroller of the Treasury for public review.

