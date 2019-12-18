Governor Bill Lee announces decision on refugee resettlement

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Governor Bill Lee responds to President Donald Trump’s executive order to allow refugees to resettle in Tennessee.

The announcement came on Wednesday, December 18th as faith leaders pressured Governor Lee to make a decision.

“We need to help everybody and our faith believes that we live in abundance through Christ and there’s enough for everybody. And Refugees in particular, many of them are fleeing countries where their lives are in danger,” said Lenda Sherrell with the Southern Christian Coalition. “They’re just looking for a safe place to live, a safe place to raise their families, and have a job to support themselves. There’s room for them here. There is abundance in this country and there’s room for us to accept them and take care of our own.”

SCC announced three local pastors planned to deliver a letter with more than 180 signatures and personal comments to Governor Bill Lee’s office Wednesday.

Back in September President Trump signed the executive order telling states to decide on whether or not they will accept or deny refugees.

Governor Lee stated, “My administration has worked extensively to determine the best outcome for Tennessee and I will consent to working with President Trump and his administration to responsibly resettle refugees.”

The President’s order gave states three months to make a decision which expires the week of Christmas.

