Governor Bill Lee announces $10,000 reward in McMinnville cold case

WARREN COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Warren County Sheriff’s Department said Governor Bill Lee’s office announced a $10,000 dollar reward regarding a McMinnville cold case.

The reward is for information leading to the identification, arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for the disappearance and murder of Ramona Priest.

Priest was last seen on February 9, 2001 outside ‘The Underground’, located on the back side of the McMinnville Plaza Shopping Center.

Investigators with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said anyone with information that could help them solve the case, should come forward.

You can call Detective Captain Nichole Mosley at 931-473-3386.

The reward will be paid upon the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for the crime.

