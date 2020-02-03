Live Now
Gov. Lee to deliver second ‘State of the State’ address before lawmakers

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Gov. Bill Lee on Monday will unveil his top priorities for the 2020 legislative session, as well announce as his spending proposal for the upcoming fiscal year during his second annual address in front of Tennessee’s lawmakers.

Lee, a Republican, has hinted that his speech will include a focus on school literacy to criminal justice reform.

The first-term governor has also promised to introduce some of the strictest abortion laws the nation, which would include banning women from undergoing the procedure once a fetal heartbeat is detected.

In an election year where many of the state lawmakers will be on the ballot, the governor’s anticipated abortion bans are expected to pass in the GOP-dominant Legislature. However the legislation — which has not yet been finalized — is also expected to be challenged in court.

The state of the state speech will begin at 6 p.m. Central and will be live streamed.

In addition to Monday’s event, Lee has scheduled similar addresses as part of a campaign promise to not stay Nashville-focused as governor. Lee will deliver a speech in Johnson City on Feb. 6 and another in Jackson on Feb. 13.

