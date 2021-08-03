Gov. Lee releases 2021 TCAP results showing decline in all subjects, grades across Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – Tennessee Governor Bill Lee and other state leaders announced the test results from the Spring 2021 Tennessee Comprehensive Assessment Program (TCAP) on Monday afternoon.

According to Gov. Lee, the results indicated education in the state has been negatively impacted by the COVID-19.

“These results show that COVID-19 has disrupted learning in every school district in Tennessee,” said Gov. Lee. “We’re grateful for the dedication of our educators and districts who worked to mitigate this loss over the past year, and we’re committed to implementing long-term strategies and investments to get our students back on track.”

A release from the governor’s office provided the following key data points from the 2021 Spring TCAPs:

Tennessee data shows decreases in students scoring Mastered and On Track.

Tennessee data shows increases in students scoring Below.

While this year’s results track with state projections, Tennessee prevented the severe proficiency drops that some states have experienced due to the pandemic.

Data show the most negative impacts for economically disadvantaged students, urban/suburban students, English learners, and students of color.

Districts that provided opportunities for in-person instruction in 2020-21 saw less decline in student proficiency.

The release states there was a 95% student participation rate for the tests.

Lee and Tennessee Education Commissioner Penny Schwinn said all subjects and grades saw academic declines as a result of the pandemic.

“Since last school year, districts, schools, and educators have worked tirelessly to adapt to this new reality, met and exceeded ambitious goals to ensure our students tested, and are ready to start the new school year strong. Now is the time for our state to come together to support our students. We must operate with urgency and conviction that, together, we will do what is necessary to provide all students with an excellent education,” said Schwinn.

To see more about the TCAP results, click here.