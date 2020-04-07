Live Now
Gov. Lee offering $200M in local government grants

News
FILE – In this Jan. 11, 2020, file photo, Gov. Bill Lee, R-Tenn., walks on the turf before a NFL divisional playoff football game in Baltimore. The American Civil Liberties Union of Tennessee on Tuesday sent a letter to Gov. Lee urging him not to sign the controversial adoption funding legislation currently awaiting his signature. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez, File)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee will soon accept applications for a $200 million pot of state money set aside for local government grants.

Gov. Bill Lee’s office says the application period will begin April 30 for the grants, which will be distributed to every county and city government for one-time, local expenses.

Funding is based on U.S. Census-based population. Each county will receive at least $500,000, and each city will receive at least $30,000.

Eligible spending includes certain tornado recovery and COVID-19 response costs, road projects, IT upgrades, capital maintenance, utility system upgrades and public safety projects.

State lawmakers approved the governor’s local government grant money for the budget year that begins July 1.

