Gov. Lee extending mask ‘opt-out’ order

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Governor Bill Lee is renewing Executive Order 84, allowing parents to opt their child out of masks requirements. The Tennessee governor made the announcement Thursday while appearing in Dickson.
Lee also tweeted that he will be working with the Tennessee Attorney General on challenging federal rulings blocking the order in parts of the state.
“While we have business to do in the legislature, we will continue to stand up for parents in court. I am renewing my mask opt out order & will work with the AG to challenge the federal rulings that inappropriately legislated from the bench,” Gov. Lee tweeted.
The governor’s opt-out order has been extended for 30 days. It was originally in effect through October 5.
Three federal judges have blocked the order in Tennessee. Earlier this week, AG Herbert Slatery announced his office would be appealing the recent rulings.
