Gov. Lee denies clemency for death row inmate Stephen West 

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Tennessee Governor Bill Lee has denied clemency for death row inmate Stephen West.

The governor made the decision late Tuesday afternoon ahead of West’s scheduled execution Thursday.

“After thorough consideration of Stephen West’s request for clemency and a review of the case, the State of Tennessee’s sentence will stand, and I will not be intervening,” Lee said in a statement.

West was moved to death watch early Tuesday morning where he will stay until his execution.

Death watch is the three days before an execution when strict guidelines are implemented to maintain the security and control of the offender and to maintain safe and orderly operations of the prison, according to the Tennessee Department of Correction.

During this period, the offender is placed in a cell adjacent to the execution chamber where he or she is under 24-hour observation by a team of correctional officers.

West was found guilty of the 1986 kidnapping and stabbing deaths of 51-year-old Wanda Romines and her 15-year-old daughter, Sheila Romines, and of raping the teen.

He has since said his accomplice was the one who fatally stabbed the mother and daughter.

He is scheduled to die by lethal injection at a Nashville prison.