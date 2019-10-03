Gov. Lee declares statewide day of mourning for Green Beret killed in action

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — This weekend a Middle Tennessee Green Beret will be honored after he died in combat last month.

Governor Bill Lee has declared Saturday a day of mourning from sunrise to sunset in honor of Sgt. 1st Class Jeremy W. Griffin, of Greenbrier.

He was on his second tour of duty when he was killed in action Sept. 16, 2019, by small arms fire when his unit was engaged in combat operations in Wardak Province, Afghanistan. The incident is under investigation.

Griffin was assigned to 3rd Battalion, 1st Special Forces Group (Airborne), Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington.

He was posthumously awarded the Bronze Star Medal and Purple Heart. Griffin was 40 years old.