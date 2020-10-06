Gov. Lee addresses Trump’s COVID-19 diagnosis, SCOTUS nominee at outside briefing

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Since the start of the COVID-19 outbreak, the state received daily and weekly updates from Governor Bill Lee inside the capitol.

On Tuesday, he broke tradition with an outdoor press briefing where he addressed a variety of topics to include: support for President Trump’s Supreme Court nominee, Trump’s ongoing battle with COVID-19 and a shared outlook on protocols and procedures regarding COVID-19.

In regards to President Trump’s Supreme Court nominee, Lee said, “I do think the process of putting in place Amy Coney Barrett and going through with that confirmation, the process should be followed. The President fulfilled his obligation, the Congress has a duty and I think that should happen.”

Trump was released from the hospital on Monday after being admitted with COVID-19. Lee said he hasn’t spoken with the President since the diagnosis, but has written to him.

“Maria and I pray for the President and his wife for a speedy recovery. I’ve written him a note, but I’ve not spoken to him,”

Trump shared a video on his Twitter page shortly after being discharged. In the video, the President can be heard saying,

“Don’t let it [COVID-19] dominate you, don’t be afraid of it.”

During Tuesday’s press briefing, Lee echoed that sentiment.

“I think fear is not the right response for what we face in this country. I think concern and seriousness, and action and approriate steps …but fear is not something we should use as a strategy to fight COVID-19.”

