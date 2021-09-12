Gov. Edwards wishes America’s oldest living World War II veteran and Louisianan a Happy 112th Birthday

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) -- An on-site security guard is speaking out after he says he exchanged gunfire with the gunman responsible for the SmileDirectClub shooting at the company’s Antioch facility last month.

Johnny Hardin was shot twice during his encounter with a 22-year-old employee who walked into the facility and opened fire. He suffered a gunshot wound to his leg and a bullet to his stomach which is still in his body.