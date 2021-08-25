Gov. Bill Lee signs executive order in response to deadly flooding in Humphreys County

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Tennessee Governor Bill Lee has signed an executive order to provide relief to victims of deadly flooding in Humphreys County.

In Executive Order 85 signed Wednesday, the governor asks for the Commissioner of Education to allow the Humphreys County Board of Education to implement its approved Continuous Learning Plan for the rest of the 2021-22 school year. This would allow the Humphreys County School District to continue teaching while school operations are disrupted due to flooding.

The executive order also allows the Commissioner of Health to implement healthcare professionals licensed in another state to help flood victims. Pharmacists will also be allowed to dispense a 20-day supply of prescription drugs without proper authorization to flood victims.

Today I signed EO85. This order provides relief to Tennesseans affected by the deadly floods in western Middle TN by facilitating additional relief efforts & supporting the Humphreys County School District.https://t.co/6YRUzM68Zf pic.twitter.com/nnrACh0EIo — Gov. Bill Lee (@GovBillLee) August 25, 2021

Earlier on Wednesday, Governor Lee ordered flags over the Tennessee State Capitol were to fly at half-staff until Friday to remember those lost in the flood. So far, officials say 19 people have died.

