NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Gospel Legend Dr. Bobby Jones was honored Sunday night at Tennessee State University for his 40 plus years of contributions to the gospel music industry.

Jones is a TSU alum and considered the father of gospel television.

He was awarded by his peers including gospel sensation, Kirk Franklin.

The special recognition was a part of TSU’s annual Gospel Explosion in Kean Hall.

The event kicked off TSU’s 2019 homecoming week.